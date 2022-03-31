Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Trading Up 2.2%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 2,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 619,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,059.33.

Get Prudential alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.