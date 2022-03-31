Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

