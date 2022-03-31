Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%.
Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.