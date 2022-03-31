PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PHM. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Shares of PHM opened at $44.34 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

