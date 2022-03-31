PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.24. 14,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,640,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler acquired 714,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

