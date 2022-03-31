PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,280 shares.The stock last traded at $26.60 and had previously closed at $26.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTC. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

