PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.25.

PVH traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 132,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PVH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

