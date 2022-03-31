Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) CEO Richard Stanton Pzena Buys 779,586 Shares

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) CEO Richard Stanton Pzena bought 779,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PZN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 89,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $578.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.20. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.