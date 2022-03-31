Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $8,513,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 36,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

