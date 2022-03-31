Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FBMS stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $691.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other First Bancshares news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,666 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 37,029.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 760,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 141,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

