Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 2seventy bio Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.69). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSVT. Cowen assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715 over the last three months.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

