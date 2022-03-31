Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

REXR stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

