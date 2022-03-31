Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

SBCF stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.21. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,269,000 after acquiring an additional 489,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after acquiring an additional 42,284 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,601,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

