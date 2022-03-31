Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of WSBC opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.98. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WesBanco by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.