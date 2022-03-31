Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $535.23 million, a P/E ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.