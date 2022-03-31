Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $119.62 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

