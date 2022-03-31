Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Cut by Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Bancorporation in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WTBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $453.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters bought 4,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.



West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

