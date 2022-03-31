Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of XYL opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.33. Xylem has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after buying an additional 852,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after buying an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Xylem by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

