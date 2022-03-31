Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Donaldson Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donaldson in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

DCI opened at $52.88 on Thursday. Donaldson has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

