Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after buying an additional 1,702,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,378,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 345,164 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16,028.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 206,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $13,734,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

