Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

WASH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $926.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

