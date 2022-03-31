Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Lifted by Analyst

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northeast Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $288.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.28 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bank (Get Rating)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.