Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $480.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

