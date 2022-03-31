QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $152.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

