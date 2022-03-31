Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of XM stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,423 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after acquiring an additional 886,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after buying an additional 1,515,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

