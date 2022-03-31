Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NX stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

