QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $101,625.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

