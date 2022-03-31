Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Trimmed by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

DGX opened at $138.96 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.