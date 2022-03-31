Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

QUISF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,031. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QUISF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quisitive Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

