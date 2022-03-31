RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of RADA opened at $14.12 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

