RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
Shares of RADA opened at $14.12 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
