RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. RadNet has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.