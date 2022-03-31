Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$58.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.00. 172,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.