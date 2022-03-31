Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,457,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

