Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.28.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

