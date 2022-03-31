Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RZREF opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Razor Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Razor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

