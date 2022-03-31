RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROLL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $194.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.58 and its 200 day moving average is $203.76. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $1,213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 81.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

