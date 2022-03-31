RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:RCMT traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 471,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $103.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.67. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
