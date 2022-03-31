RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 471,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $103.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.67. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

