Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.69. Realogy shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 880,877 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.45.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Realogy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 193.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Realogy by 46.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

