Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CES Energy Solutions (CEU)

CES Energy Solutions (TSE: CEU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.85 to C$3.35. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.35 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.25.
- 3/11/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.50.
- 2/4/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.85 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.
CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 554,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,978. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. The stock has a market cap of C$613.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.12.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$317.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$188,517.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,176,091 shares in the company, valued at C$5,300,957.68.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
