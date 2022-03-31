RED Achieves Market Capitalization of $616,973.71 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. RED has a total market capitalization of $616,973.71 and $144,372.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00275501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001490 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

