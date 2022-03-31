Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,892 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $10.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $14,979,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 581,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,674,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.