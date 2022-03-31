Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REG. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

