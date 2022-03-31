Regent Investment Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 27,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 170,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

NYSE DIS opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $256.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

