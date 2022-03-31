Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 95,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

