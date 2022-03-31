Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.83.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $180.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $180.26 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

