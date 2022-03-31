Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXT opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

