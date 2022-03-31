Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.