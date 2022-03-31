Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.