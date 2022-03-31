Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 7,447 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in News by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in News by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in News by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in News by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

