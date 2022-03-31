Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

