Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

